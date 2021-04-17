CALGARY - The Belleville Senators extended their win streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the Stockton Heat in American Hockey League action on Saturday.
Jonathan Aspirot, Jean-Christophe Beaudin, Colby Williams and Joseph LaBate scored for the Senators (10-12-1-0).
Giorgio Estephan scored for the Heat (10-14-1-0), who have lost three in a row.
The teams are in a three-way tie for third with the Toronto Marlies in the five-team Canadian Division.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2021.
