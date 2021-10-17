TORONTO - The Manitoba Moose earned their first victory of the AHL season by downing the Toronto Marlies 5-0 Sunday.
Johnathan Kovacevic and Greg Meireles each scored and notched an assist for the Moose (1-1-0), while Mikhail Berdin made 18 saves for the shutout.
Mikey Eyssimont, Austin Poganski and Kristian Reichel also scored for Manitoba, which outshot Toronto 35-18.
It was the first time the Marlies were blanked at home since April 2019.
The victory came one day after Toronto (1-1-0) defeated Manitoba 5-1.
The Moose face the Laval Rocket Wednesday. The Marlies host the Rochester Americans Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2021.
