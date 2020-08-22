Raptors Uprising GC saw its bid for an undefeated season come to an end Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Wizards District Gaming in the NBA 2K League semifinals.
The Raptors entered the semifinals with a 16-0 regular-season record and a 26-0 mark including tournament play and playoffs.
But they couldn't keep their remarkable run going against the Wizards, who won 70-66 in Game 1 and 66-57 in Game 2.
The Wizards overcame another excellent performance in Game 1 from Raptors guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey, who had 32 points, eight assists and two steals. The Wizards countered with a balanced offence as all their players scored in double digits, led by Justin (Just_Awkward) Howell with 20.
Wizards point guard Jack (JBM) Mascone led the way in Game 2 with 28 points, seven assists and two steals. Hailey had 24 points, nine assists and three steams in a losing cause.
The Wizards will face Warriors Gaming Squad in Sunday's final with the US$420,000 champion's purse on the line. The Warriors advanced with a 2-0 win over Jazz Gaming.
This report By The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.
