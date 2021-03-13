DUNEDIN, Fla. - Cavan Biggio homered and scored three times as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-0 in pre-season baseball action Saturday afternoon.
Starter Robbie Ray pitched four scoreless innings as five Toronto pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout.
Biggio hit a two-run shot in the fifth inning off Baltimore reliever Ashton Goudeau.
Alejandro Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who improved to 7-5-1.
