TOMASZÓW MAZOWIECKI, Poland - Canadians Ivanie Blondin, Brooklyn McDougall and Carolina Hiller captured a silver medal in the team sprint event at a World Cup speedskating competition Saturday.
Ivanie, of Ottawa, McDougall, of Calgary, and Hiller, of Prince George, B.C., posted a time of one minute 28.73 seconds to finish behind the U.S. (1:27.92). China was third (1:29.51).
Saturday's result helped the U.S. edge Canada in the overall World Cup rankings (168 points to 162).
Blondin was also seventh in the women's 1,500-metre event.
Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., was sixth in the men's 500-metre event but still finished atop the overall standings.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.
