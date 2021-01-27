TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-handed pitcher Steven Matz in a trade with the New York Mets.
The Blue Jays announced the deal, that will see right-handed pitchers Yennsy Diaz, Sean Reid-Foley and Josh Winckowski head to the Mets, on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Matz has spent his entire career with the Mets.
He has gone 31-41 with a 4.35 earned-run average and 552 strikeouts over 579 2/3 innings in 112 games over six seasons with New York.
Matz made six starts and three relief appearances in a difficult 2020, posting a 9.68 ERA before spending the final month of the campaign on the injured list with left shoulder discomfort.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 27, 2020.
