TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider as interim manager for the rest of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele has been appointed Toronto's interim bench coach.
The Blue Jays made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
Montoyo earned a 236-236 record over four seasons as Toronto's manager.
The Blue Jays have a 46-42 record this season and currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
However, they have lost eight of their past 10 games including a disappointing four-game sweep in Seattle.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.
