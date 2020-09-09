BUFFALO, N.Y. - Toronto Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo says first baseman Rowdy Tellez will likely go on the 10-day injured list after an MRI exam revealed a right knee strain.
Tellez was replaced for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Tuesday's 2-1 win over the visiting New York Yankees at Sahlen Field.
He hurt his knee while chasing a pop-up in foul territory in the top half of the frame.
Montoyo, speaking on an afternoon video call with reporters, says Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Travis Shaw will likely handle first-base duties while Tellez is out of action.
Tellez is batting .283 this season with eight home runs, 23 RBIs and an .886 OPS.
This article by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2020.
