TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have place outfielder George Springer on the paternity list and activated Nathan Lukes from triple-A.
Lukes has appeared in 23 games for Toronto this season with three hits and an RBI in 19 at bats.
The 28-year-old's batting average with the Buffalo Bisons this season is .338.
Toronto (49-40) rode a four game win streak heading into Saturday's road game against the Detroit Tigers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.
