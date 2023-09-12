TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed first baseman Brandon Belt on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with lumbar spine muscle spasms.
The back issue forced Belt to depart Monday's game against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning.
Belt is hitting .251 this season with 16 homers and 38 RBIs.
The Blue Jays also recalled outfielder Nathan Lukes from Triple-A Buffalo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.
