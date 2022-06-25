Catcher Zack Collins was recalled by the Toronto Blue Jays from their triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday.
Infielder Otto Lopez was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game in Toronto's 9-4 win in Milwaukee on Friday before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning.
Kirk appeared to get hit in the hand on a backswing from Jonathan Davis in the seventh.
The catcher remained in the game for the rest of that at-bat before leaving at the same time the Blue Jays made a pitching change.
The team said Kirk underwent precautionary X-rays that came back negative.
Kirk is the early leader in American League all-star voting. He's hitting .321 with nine home runs and 28 runs batted in this season.
Collins was acquired by the Blue Jays in a pre-season trade. He has a .212 average with four home runs in 22 games with Toronto this year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2022.
