TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and catcher Danny Jansen from the 10-day injured list before Saturday's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Ryu was out for about four weeks due to left forearm inflammation while Jansen missed almost five weeks due to a left oblique strain.
Also Saturday, the Blue Jays optioned catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton to triple-A Buffalo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.