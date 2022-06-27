TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays selected right-hander Shaun Anderson to the major-league roster on Monday and optioned right-hander Jeremy Beasley to Triple-A Buffalo.
Anderson was 2-1 with a 3.91 earned-run average over 14 appearances — including six starts — for the Bisons this season.
He was active for Toronto's game against the Boston Red Sox on Monday night at Rogers Centre.
Beasley posted a 6.30 ERA and did not record a decision in six appearances with the Blue Jays this year.
Also Monday, the Blue Jays transferred left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 60-day injured list. He will miss the rest of the season due to left elbow surgery.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2022.
