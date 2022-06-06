TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of left-hander Matt Gage from triple-A Buffalo on Monday and optioned right-hander Jeremy Beasley to the Bisons.
Gage was active for Monday night's game at Kansas City. He was 1-2 with a 1.08 earned-run average in 16 appearances for Buffalo this season.
Beasley had a 9.00 ERA in two appearances with Toronto.
Also Monday, the Blue Jays transferred right-hander Nate Pearson to the 60-day injured list. Pearson, who has yet to pitch for Toronto this season, was added to the IL on April 4 due to mononucleosis.
He started a rehab assignment with single-A Dunedin on May 26 and continued it with Buffalo last Wednesday. He allowed one earned run in a two-inning relief appearance with the Bisons on Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2022.
