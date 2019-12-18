TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark to a two-year contract worth US$24 million.
The signing was made official Wednesday after The Associated Press first reported the deal at last week's Major League Baseball winter meetings.
Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 earned-run average in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.
He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.
Toronto was 67-95 last season, with starting pitching being a major weakness. The Blue Jays also acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee last month to beef up their rotation.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.