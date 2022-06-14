Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to an elbow injury.
General manager Ross Atkins says Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and that a Tommy John procedure is a possibility.
Ryu has been on the injured list since June 2 due to left forearm inflammation.
Reliever Ross Stripling has replaced him in the starting rotation.
The Blue Jays have also placed right-hander Julian Merryweather on the 15-day IL with a left abdominal strain.
Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and is active for Tuesday night's home game against the Baltimore Orioles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.
