Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman was scratched from the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to a viral illness.
Santiago Espinal replaced him at third base and batted eighth in the lineup.
The Blue Jays announced the news about a half-hour before the start of the three-game series finale at Rogers Centre.
Chapman has a .489 batting average over 12 games this season. He has three homers and 15 RBIs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.
