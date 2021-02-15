The Toronto Blue Jays have traded outfielder Derek Fisher to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later.
The Blue Jays made the announcement on Monday.
The 27-year-old Fisher joined Toronto in 2019 after being acquired from the Houston Astros in a trade.
He was designated for assignment by the Jays on Feb. 11 to make room on the 40-man roster for pitcher David Phelps.
Fisher batted .177 with 11 extra-base hits in 56 games over two seasons with the Jays.
He has a career .194 average with 12 doubles, five triples, and 17 home runs in 168 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 15, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.