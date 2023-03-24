NEW YORK - Boston Bruins winger A.J. Greer has been suspended one game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman in the face, the NHL's department of player safety announced Friday.
The incident late in Thursday's first period occurred prior to a faceoff after the players slashed each other's sticks.
Greer then proceeded to forcefully cross-check Hoffman up high.
The Bruins forward was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct.
Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Greer will forfeit US$4,121.62 in salary.
The money goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.
