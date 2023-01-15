CAMROSE, Alta. - Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday.
After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage.
After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh.
The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final.
Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal. Meanwhile, Edin topped Canadian Brad Gushue for the second time in the competition in order to advance.
On the women's side, Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan defeated Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., 5-3 in the final.
Fujisawa scored two in the first end, nabbed one in the second, and counted singles in the fifth and seventh ends. Einarson scored one in the fourth and two in the sixth end.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.
