CALGARY - Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue won a Canadian mixed doubles curling championship Thursday with a 9-6 win over Colton Lott and Kadriana Sahaidak.
Einarson of Gimli, Man., and Gushue of St. John's, N.L., claimed $50,000 in prize money and will represent Canada at the world mixed doubles championship May 17-23 in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Einarson won her second curling title of 2021 after defending her national women's crown at last month's Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Lott and Sahaidak collected $30,000 as the runners-up, while bronze medallists John Morris and Danielle Schmiemann pocketed $20,000 for third place.
Gushue and Einarson advanced to the final with a 7-6 semifinal victory over Morris and Schmiemann earlier Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2021.
