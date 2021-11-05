ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Brett Seney's goal and assist paced the Toronto Marlies to a 4-1 win over the host Rochester Americans in the AHL on Friday.
Mikhail Abramov and Alex Steeves both scored empty-net goals and Josh Ho-Sang also scored for the Marlies (5-3-0), who won their third in a row.
Kirill Semyonov contributed a pair of assists and goaltender Erik Kallgren stopped 30 of 31 shots in the win.
JJ Peterka scored the lone goal for Rochester (5-3) in the third period with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making 18 saves in the loss.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
