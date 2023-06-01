VANCOUVER - Record-setting goals from Pedro Vite and Brian White led the Vancouver Whitecaps to a comfortable 6-2 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night at B.C. Place.
White scored the winner, his sixth goal of the regular season, just 10 seconds in to the second half for the fastest goal from the start of a half in Vancouver's MLS history (5-5-5).
The two clubs combined for four goals in the first 18 minutes, which was just the fifth time that's ever happened in the league.
Attacking midfielder Pedro Vite scoring 15 seconds in for Vancouver was briefly the club's fastest goal.
A mistake seven minutes later by Whitecaps defender Javain Brown allowed Houston to pull even. He misjudged the ball on a diving headed clearance, which allowed Houston's Corey Baird to slot a shot beyond a helpless Yohei Takaoka.
Houston (5-3-6) then capitalized on a ball over the top with Amine Bassi controlling the ball mid-air and tucking it past Takaoka.
The equalizer fell to midfielder Julian Gressel as he leathered his shot in to the net's roof. He scored a second after Dynamo goalkeeper Steve Clark tipped a deflected shot into his path in the 59th minute.
Down two goals, the night turned into a nightmare for Houston. Substitute Nelson Quinones was sent off after he was on the field for just six minutes.
Whitecaps substitute Sebastian Berhalter scored his first MLS career goal in the 88th minute with a half-volleyed shot from 18 yards out past a stranded Clark.
He assisted for captain Ryan Gauld, who scored the hosts' sixth goal with a tap-in deep in to stoppage time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2023.
