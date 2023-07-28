LANGLEY, B.C. - Aaron Brown won the men's 100-metre final with a time of 10.08 seconds at the Canadian Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Brendon Rodney finished second in the event (10.12), closely followed by fellow Olympians Bismark Boateng (10.17) and Jerome Blake (10.19).
Six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse failed to qualify for the men's 100 final.
De Grasse finished ninth in the semifinals with a time of 10.21 seconds. With that, he has yet to meet the qualifying standard — with the window closing Sunday — for next month's world championships in the 100.
Damian Warner — the reigning Olympic champion in the decathlon — failed to qualify for the men's 400 after missing the cut in the preliminary round.
He competed earlier in the discus, placing sixth, and will take part in the hurdles on Saturday.
Khamica Bingham finished first in the women's 100 final with a time of 11.25 seconds.
On the field, Richmond, B.C., native Camryn Rogers set Canadian records at the competition in the hammer throw.
Nicole Ostertag won the women's heptathlon, edging out Georgia Ellenwood of Langley, B.C.
"It's been a tough couple of days. I was lucky to have Georgia to compete against," Ostertag said.
"Competing against Georgia was an amazing experience. She had a lot of people rooting for her here and I wanted to use that as fuel for myself."
De Grasse, Brown, Blake and Rodney will get their upgraded Tokyo Olympic silver medals Saturday at the Canadian national trials in a medal reallocation ceremony.
The group had initially earned bronze in the men's 4x100 relay at the Tokyo Games two years ago.
However, an official upgrade came in May 2022 following the disqualification of the British team due to a doping violation by team member CJ Ujah.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2023.
