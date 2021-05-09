CALGARY - Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni successfully defended her world women's curling title Sunday with a 4-2 victory over Russia's Alina Kovaleva.
Tirinzoni forced Russia to a single in the eighth end to get hammer back before blanking the ninth. Kovaleva was light with her final throw in the 10th end as Switzerland scored one for the victory.
Swiss fourth Alina Paetz helped earn the only deuce of the game in the fourth end after delivering a hit with controlled weight. The Russian foursome had difficulty generating offence against a Swiss side that relied on quality rock placement and penalized mistakes.
Earlier in the day, American Tabitha Peterson defeated Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 9-5 to win the bronze medal. Peterson scored five points in the seventh end to put the game out of reach.
Canada's Kerri Einarson was eliminated in the qualification round on Saturday after an 8-3 loss to Sweden at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre.
Her Manitoba-based team of Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Meilleur split 14 games at the competition, the last of seven events to be held at the Canada Olympic Park venue.
Canada's last women's world championship podium appearance came in 2018 when Jennifer Jones won gold in North Bay, Ont.
Einarson locked up a spot for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics by making the top-six playoff cut.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.
