CALGARY - The Calgary Flames made three changes to their defence prior to Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, adding two blue-liners and shipping out another.
The Flames sent a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021 to the Los Angeles Kings for Derek Forbort and shipped a 2020 third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for Erik Gustafsson.
Later, the Flames sent defenceman Brandon Davidson to the San Jose Sharks for future considerations.
The Flames have two regular defenceman nursing injuries — captain Mark Giordano (hamstring) and Travis Hamonic (upper body).
Gustafsson had six goals and 20 assists in 59 games with the Blackhawks this season, while Forbort had one assist in 13 games with the Kings this year.
Davidson didn't have a point in seven games with the Flames this season. He played 34 games with Stockton of the American Hockey League, Calgary's top minor-league affiliate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.
