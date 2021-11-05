NEW YORK - Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has been fined the maximum US$5,000 by the NHL for high sticking.
Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty for high sticking Dallas defenceman John Klingberg in the Stars' 4-3 overtime win in Calgary on Thursday.
The $5,000 is the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement.
The incident occurred at 7:40 of the third period.
Tkachuk's fine goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
