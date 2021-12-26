CALGARY - The Calgary Flames returned to the ice Sunday for practice after an extended break because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Flames had seven games postponed because of a total of 20 players and 13 staff entered in COVID-19 protocol in December.
Goaltender Dan Vladar remained in protocol Sunday, but will able to join his teammates Monday, head coach Darryl Sutter said.
Calgary's last game was a 4-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11.
The NHL started its holiday break early because of several teams with players and personnel in protocol, and won't resume before Tuesday.
So Calgary's home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday was also postponed.
The Flames (15-7-6) are scheduled to play the Kraken in Seattle on Thursday followed by a New Year's Eve home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2021.
