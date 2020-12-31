CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have signed forward Connor Zary to a three-year entry level contract.
Zary, who is currently playing for Canada at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton, was Calgary's first-round pick (24th overall) in October's NHL entry draft.
According to the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, Zary's maximum compensation would be US$925,000 annually.
The six-foot, 185-pound centre from Saskatoon had 38 goals and 48 assists in 57 games for the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers in 2019-20.
Zary had one assist in his first three games of the world junior tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2020.
