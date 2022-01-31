CALGARY - American Linebacker Jameer Thurman is staying put.
The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Thurman on Monday. He was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 8.
The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games.
Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-3- overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the '21 West Division semifinal.
"Jameer is a dependable and productive player who is one of our leaders on defence," Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. "He’s a very important player for us and at the age of 27, I believe he has the ability to get even better."
Thurman first joined the Stampeders in 2017. He has appeared in 49 career regular-season games, registering 196 tackles, 30 special-teams stops, six sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
