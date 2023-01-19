CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday.
Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14.
"Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder."
Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78 tackles last season, his first with Calgary. He also registered three tackles for loss, two special-teams tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles and two interceptions while scoring two defensive touchdowns (fumble return, interception).
Calgary acquired Judge’s rights Feb. 4, 2022, in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts. The 28-year-old Montreal native has appeared in 64 career CFL regular-season games, registering 193 tackles (nine for a loss), 21 special-teams tackles, 12 sacks, four interceptions, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2023.
