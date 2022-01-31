CALGARY - Linebacker Jameer Thurman and running back Ka'Deem Carey are staying put.
The Calgary Stampeders re-signed both Thurman and Carey on Monday. The two players were eligible to become free agents Feb. 8.
The six-foot, 227-pound Thurman had 62 tackles (one for a loss), a special-teams tackle, three sacks, and three forced fumbles while starting all 14 of Calgary's regular-season games.
Thurman added five tackles, three special-teams tackles and an interception in Calgary's 33-30- overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the '21 West Division semifinal.
"Jameer is a dependable and productive player who is one of our leaders on defence," Stampeders president/GM John Hufnagel said in a statement. "He’s a very important player for us and at the age of 27, I believe he has the ability to get even better."
Thurman first joined the Stampeders in 2017. He has appeared in 49 career regular-season games, registering 196 tackles, 30 special-teams stops, six sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Calgary signed Carey to a two-year contract after the five-foot-10, 210-pound running back finished second in CFL rushing last year with 869 yards over 13 regular-season starts. He also scored a league-high seven rushing TDs while adding 26 catches for 194 yards.
Carey capped his season by rushing for 117 yards and two TDs in the West Division semifinal.
“Ka’Deem is a dynamic playmaker who was outstanding for us in 2021,” said Hufnagel. “The ability to run the ball is a critical part of a balanced offence and we’re confident Ka’Deem will be able to do that for us over the next two seasons.”
Carey joined the Stampeders in 2018 after playing 37 games over three seasons with the NFL's Chicago Bears. He has appeared in 21 career regular-season games with Calgary, rushing 1,291 yards and nine TDs to go with 41 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2022.
