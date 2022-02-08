CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders re-signed American defensive lineman Shawn Lemon on Tuesday.
The six-foot-one, 249-pound Lemon started nine-of-11 games with Calgary last year, registering 26 tackles, a team-high eight sacks, two forced fumbles and two knockdowns.
The well-travelled Lemon, who has played for six CFL clubs over his 10-year career, has 78 sacks in 118 career regular-season contests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.
