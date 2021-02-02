CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian long snapper Aaron Crawford.
The native of Medicine Hat, Alta., played in 98 games with Hamilton from 2013 to 2019.
Crawford has 23 career special-teams tackles.
The Saint Mary's University product made Grey Cup appearances with Hamilton in 2014 and 2019.
“I’d like to say, it’s a blessing being able to come home to Alberta,” Crawford said in a statement. “It’s been a long road back. Absolutely surreal to be suiting up for the first professional football team I ever watched live."
TICATS SIGN THREE
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American quarterbacks Jacob Knipp and Austin Simmons, along with wide receiver Kahlil Lewis.
Knipp, 25, played 36 games for the University of Northern Colorado over parts of six seasons (2014-19), completing 553 of 903 passes (61.2 per cent) for 7,026 yards, 44 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.
Simmons, 24, suited up in 38 games at the University of South Dakota over four seasons (2016-19), posting 585 completions on 944 pass attempts (62 per cent) for 6,487 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.
Lewis, 23, spent time with Atlanta and Seattle of the NFL in 2019 before joining the XFL's Houston Roughnecks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.