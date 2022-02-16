CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders signed American receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert on Wednesday.
The six-foot-three, 220-pound Williams-Lambert spent the last three seasons with Saskatchewan. He had 81 catches for 973 yards and four TDs in 24 regular-season games with the Roughriders.
He had 14 receptions for 152 yards in four games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending wrist injury.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.