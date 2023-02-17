CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders signed veteran American linebacker Micah Awe on Friday.
The six-foot, 221-pound Awe had 47 tackles, four special-teams tackles, an interception and forced fumble in 13 regular-season games with the Montreal Alouettes and one with the B.C. Lions in 2022.
Awe has appeared in 63 career regular-season games with B.C., (2017-18, 2021), the Toronto Argonauts (2019), Ottawa Redblacks (2021) and Montreal (2022). He has registered 250 tackles, 31 special-teams tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and five forced fumbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.