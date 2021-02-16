WINNIPEG - Calle Rosen scored twice, Nick Robertson scored his first American Hockey League goal as part of a four-goal second period, and the Toronto Marlies cruised to a 6-2 win over the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday.
Kenny Agostino, Kristins Rubins, Rosen and Robertson scored in the middle frame for the Marlies (2-0-0), who also got a goal from Adam Brooks.
Andrew D'Agostini stopped 26-of-28 shots for Toronto, AHL affiliate of the Maple Leafs.
Nathan Todd and Kristin Reichel found the back of the net for the Moose (0-2-0), AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets.
Mikhail Berdin made 28 saves for Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published February 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.