MELBOURNE, Australia - Canada's future at the FIFA Women's World Cup is on the line today Down Under.
The seventh-ranked Canadians take on No. 10-ranked Australia in Melbourne in the final round of Group B play at the 32-team tournament.
A win or draw and Olympic champion Canada advances to the knockout round of 16. The co-host Australians need a win to be certain of moving on.
The Canadians could still advance with a loss, providing group leader Nigeria loses to Ireland and the tiebreakers go their way. Tiebreakers would also come into play for Australia if it ties Canada and Nigeria loses.
The top two in each of the tournament's eight groups advance to the knockout rounds, while the others go home.
Canada's previous best tournament finish was a fourth in 2003. It lost to Sweden in the round of 16 four years ago in France.
Australia made the quarterfinals in 2007, 2011 and 2015.
