LODZ, Poland - Kiera Van Ryk scored 22 points to lead Canada to a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria on Friday at the FIVB women's volleyball world championship.
Alexa Gray had 19 points in the 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-15 win, which guaranteed that the 2-2 Canadian side would advance to the next round of pool play.
"When we lost points, we didn’t get frustrated," said Canadian head coach Shannon Winzer. "We just battled and I think that attitude and presence on court is what saw us frustrate Bulgaria."
Canada had a 68-47 edge in attack points.
"We had a really good serving match and our block defence really showed up today and that’s a huge factor for us to be successful," said Canadian captain Jen Cross.
Canada will close out Pool C play on Saturday against Germany. The top four teams in the six-team pool will advance to the next round starting Tuesday.
Competition continues through Oct. 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
