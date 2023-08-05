PRAGUE, Czechia - Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe had 15 points and five rebounds as Canada beat France 20-17 to capture gold in a 3x3 FIBA Women's Series event in Prague.
Katherine Plouffe, Michelle's twin sister, added five points and eight rebounds for the Canadians.
Kacie Bosch of Lethbridge, Alta., and American-born Jamie Scott round out the four-person team.
It's Canada's second consecutive gold medal in women's 3x3 basketball after winning in Edmonton last weekend, and a third title in six tournaments this season.
The Canadians scored the final six points of the game to secure the comeback win in the Czech Republic, where they went 5-0.
Next up, Canada returns home for a competition in Quebec City on Aug. 18 and 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.