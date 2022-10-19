ABERDEEN, United Kingdom - Canada's Jean-Michel Menard defeated Hong Kong's Jason Chang 8-3 on Wednesday to cap a two-win day at the world mixed curling championship.
Menard, from Gatineau, Que., pulled away with four points in the fifth end. Chang scored a single in the sixth end before conceding.
Earlier in the day, Menard beat Portugal's Bridget Ribau 7-4. Menard will close round-robin play Thursday against Slovenia's Stefan Sever.
Canada (6-1) has already qualified for the playoffs.
Competition continues through Saturday at the Curl Aberdeen facility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.
