RIMINI, Italy - The Canadian women's volleyball team gave up a two-set lead in a 3-2 loss to Poland on Sunday in Volleyball Nations League action.
Canada (2-5) won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-21 and looked poised to pick up its third straight win. Poland, however, roared back and took the next three sets 25-21, 25-17 and 15-7.
Kiera Van Ryk led Canada with a match-high 28 points.
Canada was in 11th place in the women's standings heading into a match Monday against Japan.
The annual international men's and women's competition featuring the world's top 16 teams in each gender was cancelled in 2020 because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Canadian men's and women's squads will each play a 15-match preliminary round until June 23.
The top four countries advance to the semifinals and finals.
The Canadian men, ranked No. 10 in the world, have qualified for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics starting July 23. Nations League is important preparation for them after a year of no matches as a team.
Canada's men's team (2-4) is 11th in their competition and next play Wednesday against Slovenia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.
