CALGARY - Canada's Brendan Bottcher dropped a 6-4 decision to Switzerland's Peter de Cruz in an extra end on Sunday at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship.
Bottcher gave up two early steals before pulling even with a deuce in the seventh end.
After his first stone picked in the ninth, Swiss fourth Benoit Schwarz just missed an angle-raise double to give Canada a steal and 4-3 lead.
Bottcher forced Switzerland to a single to get hammer in the extra end but was light on his final draw to give up a steal of two for his first loss of the competition.
His Edmonton-based team will take on Jaap van Dorp of the Netherlands in the afternoon draw at the Markin MacPhail Centre.
Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon. The medal games are set for April 11.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021.
