ABERDEEN, United Kingdom - Canada's Jean-Michel Menard led his rink to a 7-6 extra-end victory over previously unbeaten South Korea at the world mixed curling championships on Monday.
Coming off a two-game day, going 1-1 on Sunday, Canada (3-1) has now moved from being the interim third place team to taking sole possession of second in Group A behind Finland (4-0).
Entering the third end down 1-0, Canada opened things up with a score of three. The Canadians maintained their lead until the eighth end, which they entered up 6-4.
South Korea (3-1) then used the hammer to its advantage and scored two to send the game to extra ends.
Canada took advantage of the hammer itself in the ninth end, earning a single point to take the victory.
Menard's side, which includes third Marie-France Larouche, second Ian Belleau and lead Annie Lemay, next plays India on Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2022.
