GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of - Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing will play for the bronze medal after falling 6-2 to the United States in a semifinal match at the world mixed doubles curling championship on Friday.
The U.S. duo of Cory Thiesse and Korey Dropkin stole crucial single points in the first and sixth ends, and then a crushing deuce in the seventh, to end Canada’s gold-medal hopes.
Thiesse and Dropkin shot a combined 92 per cent on Friday.
Jones and Laing will play Norway’s Martine Roenning and Mathias Braenden in Saturday's bronze-medal game Saturday.
The U.S. will play Japan’s Chiaki Matsumura and Yasumasa Tanida for gold.
Japan topped Norway 5-4 in the other semifinal.
Canada earned a direct trip to the semifinal game after finishing 8-1 in the round robin and first in Pool A, while the United States, which finished second in Pool B at 7-2, had to beat Scotland 8-6 in an earlier qualifying match to advance to the semi.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.