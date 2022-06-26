MONTREAL - France held off Britain for gold while Canada settled for a fifth-place finish Sunday in the junior-U23 mixed relay at the triathlon sprint and mixed world championships.
France finished first with a four-leg time of one hour 24 minutes seven seconds. Britain was next in 1:24:26 and Germany was third in 1:25:40.
Hungary came on strong in the final leg to finish four seconds ahead of the Canadians, who were fifth in 1:26:21.
The elite mixed team relay was scheduled for later Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.