SANDVIKEN, Sweden - It was mixed results for Canada on Tuesday at the world women's curling championship with a narrow loss to undefeated Switzerland and a comfortable victory over winless New Zealand.
Kerri Einarson's squad from Gimli, Man., opened its day with a 7-6 defeat at the hands of three-time defending champion Silvana Tirinzoni before rebounding with a 10-4 win over New Zealand's Bridget Becker.
The results left Canada tied for second place at 5-2 through 11 draws heading into games Wednesday against Germany and South Korea.
"It’s a little challenging out there and it’s taking a little longer to buy into and adapt to the changes in the game," Canada lead Brianne Harris said. "We had a better day yesterday and then today was just a little off again. Hopefully we can build tomorrow and have our best day yet."
Tirinzoni had her squad ahead 6-4 following a three-point fifth end and a steal of one in the sixth.
After a blank seventh, Einarson scored one in the eighth and tied the match 6-6 with a steal in the ninth.
With the hammer in the final end, Tirinzoni scored one to cement the win and improve to 6-0.
Against New Zealand, Einarson and teammates Harris, Val Sweeting and Shannon Birchard broke open a 2-2 tie with three points in the third end.
Leading 6-4 after six ends, Canada scored two in the seventh, and the teams shook hands after a Canadian steal of two in the eighth.
New Zealand fell to 0-7.
“We were looking to string some shots together," Harris said. "I still don’t think this was our best game, though. It’s nice to get a win anyway but we need to make a few more shots going forward."
In other Draw 11 results, Sweden edged Japan 5-4, Italy beat Scotland 7-6 and the United States thumped Denmark 7-2.
Italy was tied with Canada at 5-2, with South Korea and Norway next at 4-2.
The top six teams in the 13-team field qualify for the playoff round. The final is scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2023.
