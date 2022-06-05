VANCOUVER - Sunday's friendly soccer game between Canada and Panama in Vancouver has been cancelled amid to ongoing contract disputes, according to a report.
TSN reported the match had been called off less than two hours before kickoff on Sunday.
Canada previously cancelled a pair of training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
Reports say the dispute includes a disagreement on how much players should receive for playing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as issues such as travel for athletes and their loved ones.
Canada Soccer issued a statement late Saturday night saying it is "currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining to fair and equitable player compensation ahead of the FIFA World Cup period."
The 38th-ranked Canadians were set to host No. 61 Panama on Sunday before kicking off CONCACAF Nations League play against No. 79 Curaçao in Vancouver on June 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.