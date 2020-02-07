BIEL, Switzerland - Switzerland's Jil Teichmann defeated Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez 7-6 (4), 6-4 in Friday's opening rubber of the best-of-five Fed Cup qualifier tie at the Swiss Tennis Arena.
Teichmann needed one hour 31 minutes to complete the victory over the 17-year-old from Laval, Que.
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski was a late addition to the Canadian lineup for the other singles match against fifth-ranked Belinda Bencic.
Dabrowski, a doubles specialist, filled in for Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., who sat out with a wrist injury.
Reverse singles and the doubles match were set for Saturday.
Reigning U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, the world No. 6 from Mississauga, Ont., was not selected for singles play due to a lingering knee injury.
