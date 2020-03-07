VANCOUVER - Canada scored a pair of late tries to defeat Fiji 26-21 and remain undefeated Saturday on the opening day of the HSBC Canada Sevens Rugby tournament.
"Once you get momentum rolling in this game, you've got to keep your foot on the pedal," said Justin Douglas of Abbotsford, B.C., who scored in the 14th minute. "Especially against these guys, they can score from anywhere.
"You just want to shut them out and don't let them have the ball."
Canada opened the tournament with a convincing 31-21 win over France.
The two wins puts Canada in a strong position to qualify for Sunday's quarterfinals. Canada wraps up Saturday's play against Wales, which lost to 26-19 to Fiji but beat France 21-19.
Trailing 14-12 with time ticking away in the second half, Canada benefited when Fiji's Vilimoni Botitu was given a yellow card. That led to Pat Kay of Duncan, B.C., scoring the go-ahead try.
Theo Sauder of Vancouver had a pair of tries. Kay added a two-point convert.
The Canadians showed their mettle with a goal-line defensive stand in the first half.
"The boys showed character and heart," said coach Henry Paul. "It's not all about technique. Sometimes it's just can you scramble for your teammates."
Canada, ranked 10th overall in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings, has been punching above its weight. France is ranked fourth while Fiji, last year's winners in Vancouver which lost to South Africa in overtime at last weekend's Los Angeles Sevens, is third.
"Anytime we go out on the field we feel like we can beat anyone," said Sauder. "We come out with confidence and look to do our thing."
Against France, Canada took advantage of an early yellow card shown to Paulin Riva to build a 14-0 lead then cruised to a 24-0 advantage at half time.
"In sevens, if you don't start well it can be over," said Harry Jones, a West Vancouver, B.C., native who scored one of Canada's five tries. "One loss in a pool and you can be done."
Captain Nathan Hirayama of Richmond, B.C., had a try and three converts. Phil Berna, of Vancouver, Connor Braid of Victoria, and Lucas Hammond of Toronto also scored tries.
The crowd at BC Place Stadium showed imagination and creativity in their costumes.
A section of pink furry pigs sat near a group of black-and-white polka dotted Dalmatians. There were tall hats, spiked hats, fisherman's hats, a hat with a huge bald eagle and plenty of toques of various description. Red and black lumberjack jackets were popular, along with fake beards. Flags from all the participating countries waved.
Even a Jesus was in attendance, double-fisting beers.
The tournament is being played at the same time other sports events around the world are being cancelled or postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix mentioned the tournament at the Vancouver COVID-19 update.
"I know people love that event and have been waiting for it to come to Vancouver, but if you're sick, don't go," said Dix, a sports fan who has attended the event in the past. "Watch it on TV."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020
